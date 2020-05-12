1  of  4
Malls and retail stores to open today for first time in weeks. Here's what will be different… Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops
Akron-Canton Airport making changes, enhancements for gradual return of passengers

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron-Canton Airport is making several changes to its facilities and operations in anticipation of the gradual return of passengers.

According to a press release, the changes include the following:

  • Acrylic shields: acrylic shields are being installed in key high-traffic areas, including ticket counters, security checkpoints, boarding gates and concessions counters
  • Face coverings: all airport employees, airline employees, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers and most tenants are required to wear face coverings when around other individuals
  • Social distancing markers: hundreds of ground markings and signs give guidance on six-foot distancing at ticket counters, boarding gates, restrooms, concessions counters, TSA, and other common areas
  • Reduced seating: seating will be reduced, blocked off or spaced apart in places like gate areas, dining areas, workstations and employee break rooms to promote distancing
  • Cleaning and sanitation: CAK has increased the frequency of cleaning, using hospital-grade disinfectant on hard surfaces, and has added more hand sanitizers throughout the Airport

The airport is also urgining guests to follow CDC guidelines while traveling:

  • All passengers and guests are encouraged to wear face coverings while at the Airport in any capacity; all carriers at CAK are currently requiring passengers to wear face coverings
  • Travelers are encouraged to use carry-on luggage and mobile boarding passes to limit touchpoints
  • Those picking up or dropping off passengers are encouraged to wait in the Cell Phone Lot or short-term lot unless they are assisting unaccompanied minors, passengers with disabilities, or others who need assistance

