Akron-Canton Airport adds 2 new nonstop flights

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron-Canton Airport is adding new nonstop flights.

Breeze Airways is adding a route to Nashville starting in May, and Hartford beginning in June.

“We welcomed Breeze Airways to Columbus and Akron-Canton less than a year ago, and it’s great to hear that they already intend to expand their flights coming into and out of Ohio,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“Expanded air service like this is important for Ohio’s economy because it gives industries increased access to Ohio’s markets and provides a financial boost for our local communities and companies.”

Nashville, TN (BNA) will operate year-round on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday, starting May 26, 2022.

Hartford, CT (BDL) will launch as a summer seasonal route and operate Friday and Monday, starting June 3, 2022.

Breeze Airlines is offering promotional fares for the new routes starting at $39 and $49.

“We’re thrilled to launch these two markets that serve both the leisure and business communities, we anticipate long-term success for each route,” Ren Camacho, President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport said in a press release.

The new routes will bring Akron-Canton Airport’s total number of nonstop destinations to 17.