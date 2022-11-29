AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get lifesaving resources into the hands of those who need them.

Mcdonald’s franchise owners and father and son duo Tom and Trey Locke own and operate several McDonald’s restaurants in the Akron area. They will be hosting seven pop-up naloxone distribution events in the coming weeks.

“We are so grateful to be able to partner with Summit County Public Health to get these life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them,” Trey said. “I know the good that can come from expanding access to overdose-reversing naloxone, and I’m proud that our restaurants can play a role in helping to spare more families in our community from experiencing the pain that comes with losing a loved one to an overdose.”

Earlier this year, the Lockes partnered with the Canton City Public Health Department to put on seven events at their Canton area restaurants.

The events will be held at Akron-area restaurants over the next four weeks. At the participating restaurants, visitors can stop by to pick up naloxone as well as information on other harm reduction resources.

Naloxone distribution pop-up events:

11/29 – McDonald’s at 5020 Darrow Road in Stow

12/1 – McDonald’s at 12 Munroe Falls Ave. in Munroe Falls

12/6 – McDonald’s at 578 East Market Street in Akron

12/8 – McDonald’s at 1365 Vernon Odom BLVD. in Akron

12/13 – McDonald’s at 500 W. Tuscarawas Ave. in Barberton

12/15- McDonald’s at 3273 Manchester Road in Akron

12/20 – McDonald’s at 5165 Manchester Road in Akron

All events will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.