Sandusky boat parade shows support for Trump on Lake Erie

AKRON (WJW) — Multiple boat parades are taking place in Northeast Ohio today in support of President Donald Trump.

The first event kicked off in Akron at 10 a.m. on Rex Lake and FOX 8’s SkyFox camera flew above the action (as seen in the video above). According to event planners, the Labor Day weekend float planned to celebrate America as well as the president. Attendees were encouraged to bring large flags and banners on their boats.

Another event was planned at 11 a.m., which starts at the East 55th Marina in Cleveland and goes to Lake County.

Sandusky also got into the boat parade action, with an event that kicked off at 11 a.m. at the Cove downtown.

