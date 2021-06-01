Akron Beltway project to bring new road closures

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation will officially kickoff the Akron Beltway project Tuesday.

The $161 million project will reconstruct portions of Interstates 76 and 77, as well as State Route 8.

Ramp closures begin June 3.

The northern and southern end of I-76/Kenmore Leg will be closed for about 75 days as work begins on pavement reconstructions on I-76/77 between East Ave. and north of V. Odom Blvd.

The second phase of the project is slated to begin in August.

That will include a 75-day closure of I-76/77 at the northern end of the Kenmore Leg.