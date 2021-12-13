Akron Bath & Body Works manager pepper sprayed, $1K in products stolen

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The manager at a Bath & Body Works in Akron was allegedly pepper-sprayed while four suspects were running out of the store carrying more than $1,000 in product.

Police say it happened on Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the Howe Avenue location.

A store employee says that when the suspects, two men and two women, entered the store, the men reportedly began distracting employees while the women began concealing merchandise, according to a release from Akron police.

That’s when one of the men allegedly pepper sprayed the manager who was standing near the front door.

One of the men was approximately 6’5″ tall, wearing gray sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with pink puffs on the sleeves. The other man was wearing black yoga style pants, a green jacket, black shoes, and had multiple nose and ear piercings.

Detectives are working to identify the subjects involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.