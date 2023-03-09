AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — LeBron James‘ former high school basketball teammate has been accused of tax fraud.

Romeo Travis, 39, of Akron, was charged by way of information with conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of wire fraud, according to a Thursday news release from the Ohio Northern District federal court’s U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler.

Prosecutors allege Travis consented to having his sports agent understate the income he received through contracts with overseas basketball teams before those contracts were sent to his tax preparer. The fraud reduced his tax liability, as well as his child support payments to an unidentified person through the Stark County Child Support Enforcement Agency, prosecutors said.

Court records indicate authorities are negotiating a plea agreement. Documents on the case were not made available online.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service and is being prosecuted by Robert Patton, the senior litigation counsel for tax.

Travis and James were longtime friends and played basketball together at St. Vincent-St. Mary Catholic High School in Akron, which had an overall record of 103-5 during Travis’ four seasons.

The power forward later played for University of Akron, where he tied for 31st on the university’s career scoring chart with 1,013 point and ranked 3rd in career blocks.