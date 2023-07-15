**Related Video Above: ‘Cutz for Kids’ event in Cleveland took place last August.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Kids are currently out enjoying their summer, but that first day of school is looming and one Akron event is offering the opportunity for fresh hairdos before heading back to class.

Beyond Expectations Barber College is hosting its Back to School Haircut Event Wednesday, Aug. 23, hoping to give up to 600 kids free haircuts. Those in Kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to participate.

The event is taking place at the barber college on 2202 Romig Rd., and also includes free school supplies (while they last) and free food. DJ Quick is providing music during the event that runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

