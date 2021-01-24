Akron bar cited for violating state COVID-19 orders Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last night, three more Ohio bar was found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

All three, including one in Akron, were cited for being open past curfew (which has been extended, as seen in the video above), among other things.

Here’s what each bar was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Pegasus Pub in Akron: Agents arrived at the establishment around 11:20 p.m. Saturday to find about 25 customers seated and standing while drinking alcohol, with little social distancing taking place. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

Captn’ Morgans in Zanesville: The bar was also cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity, after 20 patrons were seen inside the establishment drinking alcohol and not social distancing at 10:45 p.m. An agent was reportedly also able to order a beverage and few were seen wearing masks.

Frosty Mug Sports Bar LLC. in Marion: About 20 people were seen drinking and standing close to one another after hours, agents said. The bar has been cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity twice already this month.

The cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.