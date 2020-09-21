Akron armed robber steals man’s shoes

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.

According to police, around 1 a.m. a man walking in the 400 block of Sherman St. was approached by another man with a gun.

Police say the suspect took the victim’s shoes, wallet, and cell phone.

The suspect was wearing yellow Jordan basketball shoes but had no other identifying characteristics.

If you can help, call the Akron Police Department at (330)375-2490 or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

