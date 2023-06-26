***The video above is from a previous report.***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron-area doctor was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a coworker, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

Monday afternoon, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kathryn Michael sentenced David Meranda to two years in prison.

He’s also designated as a Tier III sex offender.

Investigators say Meranda, of Akron, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home back in October of 2021. He was a contracted emergency room physician at the time.

He pleaded guilty to sexual battery last month.