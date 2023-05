AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron-area doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Friday.

Investigators say David Meranda, of Akron, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home back in October of 2021. He was a contracted emergency room physician at the time.

Meranda, 34, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a felony of the first degree.

He will be sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kathryn Michael on June 15.