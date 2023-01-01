AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A deadly fire raged through a part of an Akron apartment building on New Year’s Eve.

The Akron Fire Department responded to a high rise on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, arriving to heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor.

First responders had the fire under control around 8 p.m. but the fire department said one person did not make it out of the blaze, saying the victim is “under the Summit County Medical Examiner’s jurisdiction.”

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the fire department said three people were displaced.

There is no information about what started the fire and how much of the building was damaged.