Akron announces summer concert plans for the first time in over a year

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron announced today for the first time in over a year they are planning community concerts and events as we head toward the warm summer months.

The Cleveland Clinic Akron General Stage at Akron’s Lock 3 Park starting May 28 is set to be filled with evening concerts, festivals and more than 40 community events, according to a press release from the city of Akron.

The city says each Friday in June through August, Rock the Lock will feature tribute bands with gates opening at 6 p.m. and concerts beginning at 7 p.m. including Draw the Line, an Aerosmith tribute band on May 28; Fleetwood Macked on June 11; and Satisfaction International Rolling Stones Show on June 25.

Saturday night concerts will include Old School Soul presents Midnight Star on June 26; and Naughty by Nature and Floco Torres on September 11, the city says.

Families at 8 p.m. on Sundays this summer can bring a blanket, learn fire safety, healthy eating and more, and then watch movies like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on June 6 and the Lion King on June 20 under the stars, according to the release.

The city says to continue to check Lock3Live.com for shows as they are confirmed.