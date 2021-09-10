Akron announces increased minimum wage, parental leave for city employees

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced several new policies for city workers on Friday.

At the center of the announcement is the new $15 minimum wage for all full and part-time city workers, which goes into effect on Oct. 3.

“I firmly believe that every city job should pay a livable wage and offer a solid start toward a meaningful career,” Horrigan said in Friday’s news release. “That’s why we have been working throughout the last few years to develop a strategy to get all of our employees to that $15 an hour mark. I’m proud to say that, beginning next month, all city jobs will pay $15 an hour or more from day one.”

Akron is also adding six weeks of paid parental leave, and working with Akron Children’s Hospital to create a breastfeeding support policy, which allows breastfeeding in all public areas of city property.

“It is important that every single worker, regardless of position, be granted the basic accommodations they need to be a productive working parent,” said Ellen Lander Nischt, press secretary and senior strategic counsel.