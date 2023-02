(WJW) – They were designed to help people find a lost item but there are more and more reports of Apple AirTags being used to track people.

Teresa Gajkowski lost her sister, Heidi Moon, last year. The 43-year-old Akron woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend who was tracking her with one.

Now, a new bill is being considered in Ohio to criminalize electronic device stalking.

