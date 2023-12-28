***Video above: Tips for air travel over holiday weekends.***

(WJW) — Boeing is asking airlines to look out for potentially loose bolts or missing parts on its 737 MAX airplanes, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Thursday.

According to the FAA, an international operator noticed a bolt with a missing nut during a routine inspection of the plane’s rudder control system.

In a statement sent to FOX Business, Boeing said the issue with that plane has been resolved.

Boeing also noticed a nut wasn’t properly tightened on an undelivered aircraft.

Now, the company is urging operators of their newer single-aisle airplanes to “inspect specific tie rods that control rudder movement for possible loose hardware,” the FAA said in a press release.

The FAA said it is closely monitoring the inspections and will stay in contact with Boeing until the inspections are finished.

In the statement to FOX Business, Boeing said, in part, “out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending operators inspect their 737 MAX airplanes and inform us of any findings. We informed the FAA and our customers and will continue to keep them aware of the progress.”

