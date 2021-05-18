Airlines consider weighing passengers before flights

(WJW) — Airlines are considering weighing passengers before flights as obesity rates are climbing.

The Federal Aviation Administration is concerned that planes may end up being overloaded.

Industry observers say the country’s climbing obesity rates have made the numbers the airlines use for their safety calculations, outdated.

They say weighing passengers at airports would be a more accurate way of determining if it’s safe for the plane to take off.

Passengers would be selected at random and can choose to opt out.

