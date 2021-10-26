Allegiant coming back to Akron-Canton Airport, offering non-stop flights

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Passengers at Akron-Canton Airport will soon be taking off on more non-stop flights to leisure destinations.

Allegiant Air announced today in a press conference that starting in March 2022, four non-stop flights will be leaving the airport in North Canton and headed toward Punta Gorda, Florida; Sarasota, Florida; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Savannah, Georgia.

The airline, claiming that it’s 100% focused on leisure travel, says tickets to those four locations are on sale now with introductory prices as low as $59 each way.

They hope to add more destinations in the future.

