Airbnb plans to prevent huge Fourth of July parties at Ohio listings this year

**Related Video: The fallout after a house party at an Airbnb listing in Seven Hills got out of control last year.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As 2021 progresses, people are going to want to chase adventure once more. And Airbnb is here to help, as long as you’re not planning on throwing a large Fourth of July party at one of its listings.

The company has released an 8-point plan that lays out its Summer of Responsible Travel, which works to keep environments safe for all involved. Part of that plan involves a block on 1-night reservations for the Fourth of July weekend for any of its entire house spots in the U.S.

Those with incredibly positive reviews while using the platform may receive an exception to this rule.

The company has reportedly suspended listings in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati this year following large parties that went against its party ban policy.

Read the whole new 8-point plan right here.