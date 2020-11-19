Airbnb cracks down on party houses in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Airbnb is taking action against party houses in the Cleveland area.

Airbnb said 25 listings in the city that received complaints or violated policies on events were suspended or removed from the platform. The suspensions were a direct result of calls to Airbnb’s 24/7 neighborhood support hotline, where neighbors can report concerns.

The company also issued suspensions in Columbus and Cincinnati on Thursday.

“We all have a role to play in reducing the number of parties and large gatherings during the pandemic,” said Alex Dagg, Northeast public policy director for Airbnb, in a news release. “We hope to raise greater awareness of our 24/7 neighbor support line, which helps us strengthen the enforcement of our ban on parties in Cleveland and across Ohio.”

Airbnb announced a ban on party houses and expanded its screening system for “high-risk” reservations last year.

