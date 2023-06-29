[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One day after reports of historically bad air quality in Summit County, the air remains “problematic” and unhealthy, county health officials said Thursday.

County residents are once again encouraged to avoid going outside and limit strenuous activity while outdoors over the next 24 hours.

Summit County, along with much of the mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes areas, on Thursday remained under an air quality advisory for the second straight day, blanketed by smoke from wildfires in Canada. Recent rains did little to dampen the most active fires, reported the Associated Press.

Wednesday’s air quality designation was “very unhealthy,” which means everyone was at risk of health effects from smoke inhalation while outdoors.

Thursday’s is “unhealthy,” according to a Thursday news release from the county health department’s air quality management district which cites the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

That designation means some residents may be affected, while those with heart or lung disease or other medical conditions, older adults, pregnant persons and children may be more affected.

As of noon Thursday, the Air Quality Index in the Canton-Massillon region was 225 for fine particulate matter — inhalable pollutants that are at least 30 times smaller than a human hair and invisible to the naked eye — or “very unhealthy,” according to AirNow.gov.

That’s a slight improvement from 258 on Wednesday, but still higher than all the other Ohio metropolitan areas included on the site. Air quality is forecasted to continue improving throughout the day and into Friday, according to the site.

“Wildfire smoke contains hazardous pollutants that include toxic gases and particulate matter, solid particles and liquid droplets that are produced when these fires burn through trees, buildings and other materials,” reads the news release. “While some particulate matter can be easily seen in the form of soot, smoke also carries smaller particles that can infiltrate the human body and affect health.”

Breathing in the smoke outside can have immediate effects including:

Coughing

Trouble breathing normally

Stinging eyes

Scratchy throat

Runny nose

Irritated sinuses

Wheezing and shortness of breath

Chest pain

Headaches

Asthma trigger

Tiredness

Fast heartbeat

Residents with heart or lung disease, pregnant persons, older adults, children and teens are encouraged to:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities

Keep outdoor activities short

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them

Everyone else should consider:

Choosing less strenuous activities — like walking instead of running — to keep from breathing too hard

Shortening the amount of time you’re outdoors

Waiting to engage in outdoor activity until air quality improves