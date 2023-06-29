(WJW) – An Air Quality Advisory will remain in effect until Thursday at midnight.

“Unhealthy” to “Very Unhealthy” levels of pollutants will linger.

Spend a bit more time inside, especially if you suffer from any breathing difficulties.

Air quality is measure by “AQI” the higher the number, the poorer the air quality.

Our air quality levels reached a high of 291 Wednesday morning. Here are some stats on that number:

Thursday, the air quality improves some but is still not great, at unhealthy levels.

Air quality does get better each day through the end of the week as winds switch out of the south and pushes the smoke back into Canada.

Rain chances return tonight.

Rain coverage and intensity will climb this weekend along with the humidity and heat.

Temperatures will get warmer. Highs head back above 80. Finally feeling like summer!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

