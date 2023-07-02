CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Sunday afternoon triggering a chance for localized flooding.

While a few strong storms with very heavy rain are expected in some areas, FOX 8 meteorologist Alexis Walters says severe storms are not expected at this time.

The severe storm risk keeps moving south of the area Sunday evening.

A few storms in Northeast Ohio could contain gusty winds, small hail and localized flooding problems. Here’s a look at Sunday’s storm risk:

Independence Day, dry with plenty of sunshine and soaring temps for our picnics and parades. Highs mid 80’s. Fireworks forecast: Mainly clear, low 70’s. BOOM!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stayed tuned to FOX 8 for updates on Sunday’s changing weather conditions.