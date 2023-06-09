(WJW) – Air Quality Alerts remain in place through Friday at midnight.

It will be another hazy day. As of Friday morning, air quality levels issued by the Environmental Protection Agency placed Cleveland at a level that is “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The bulk of the smoke remains east, towards New York City.

By Saturday morning, FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher says Northeast Ohio will see some relief from the smoke caused by massive wildfires in Canada. But, another plume of smoke could track our way as we head into Sunday.

An interactive map of air quality across the U.S. can be found here.

The best methods to protect yourself, according to the Cleveland Clinic:

Keep your home and car windows closed

Don’t use your fireplace or grill

Purchase air purifiers for rooms you spend the most time in

Stay inside

Wear an N95 mask

Don’t burn candles or use wood-burning stoves

Avoid secondhand smoke

The air quality alert first spiked into the red, or unhealthy level, on Wednesday prompting a warning from doctors for the very young, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory issues.

You can find the latest FOX 8 forecast, here.