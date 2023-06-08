(WJW) – It’s another hazy day in Northeast Ohio.

Smoke from massive wildfires in Canada continues to impact the United States.

Air Quality Alerts remain in effect not only in our area but, most of the Midwest and stretching to the East Coast.

The air quality will not be as bad as the past few days, according to FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher, but the forecast does have another round of smoke moving into the area Thursday evening into Friday. Then, we will see a break and another plume later next.

You can watch the timing in the ‘smoke forecast’ in the video player above.

Air quality levels issued by the Environmental Protection Agency first spiked into the red, or unhealthy level, on Wednesday prompting a warning from doctors for the very young, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory issues. As of Thursday, parts of Northeast Ohio remain in that category.

The best methods to protect yourself, according to the Cleveland Clinic:

Keep your home and car windows closed

Don’t use your fireplace or grill

Purchase air purifiers for rooms you spend the most time in

Stay inside

Wear an N95 mask

Don’t burn candles or use wood-burning stoves

Avoid secondhand smoke

Because of the hazy conditions, Northeast Ohio has been seeing beautiful firey-red sunsets. This one was sent to us by Kathleen Gibson in Brimfield.

Courtesy: Kathleen Gibson

Dense smoke has also been documented in New York City. The video below comes from @NomikiKonst via Storyful.

An interactive map of air quality across the U.S. can be found here.