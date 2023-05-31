CLEVELAND (WJW) – An Air Quality Alert is in effect until Wednesday at midnight. Monitor your outdoor activity if you suffer from any breathing difficulties.

Find the latest weather alerts here.

On Wednesday, we will make another run at the upper 80s. Temperatures will be cooler along the lake.

Mostly sunny and quiet. Still feels very much like summer through the afternoon and evening.

A touch more humidity moves in this week, but nothing oppressive or too noticeable.

It gets even warmer as we say goodbye to May and hello to June!

Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, with only a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday evening with a cold front from the north.

Rainfall will be sparse over the next 7 days:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

So far this May has been the least humid May in northern Ohio since 1967!

If we continue on our “dry streak” we could end up with 25 days of rain-free conditions in the month. The last time we were that dry for that long during the month of May was 2007.

The long-range temperature outlook shows summer warmth this week/first weekend of June then temperatures will trend below normal with more 70s.