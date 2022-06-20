OHIO (WJW) — An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties through Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the alert goes into effect at midnight Monday for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit and Portage counties. It is in effect through midnight on Tuesday.

According to the alert, air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which include children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties. Those in the sensitive groups should monitor their outdoor activities.

NWS suggests the following ways to help reduce air pollution:

-Drive less

-Don’t idle engine

-Refill gas tank after sunset

-Wait to mow the lawn