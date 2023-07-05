(WJW) – An Air Quality Alert has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties.

The alert is in effect until Wednesday at midnight.

The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

According to the National Weather Service, air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups

According to Fox 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol, this Air Quality Alert is not due to smoke like a lot of the alerts our area has seen in recent weeks and months.

The current air quality alert is in effect due to high temperatures and fairly stagnant air, something that is very common this time of year in this area, according to Sabol.