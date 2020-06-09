1  of  3
Air Quality Alert issued for portions of Northeast Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio along with the first day of 2020 that will be in the 90s.

That means air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups like people who have breathing difficulties and children and the elderly.

This is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.

It’s in effect through midnight Tuesday.

The Air Quality Index or AQI tracks air pollutants that are regulated under the Clean Air Act, including ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxideand sulfur dioxide.

