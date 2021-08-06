Air quality alert issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An air quality alert has been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The advisory for ground-level ozone has been issued for the following counties through Saturday:

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency says air quality levels are considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” including children, elderly and those with breathing difficulties from now until tomorrow.

If you are in the sensitive group category, you can check out this live map of air quality readings.

Here are some ways you can help reduce air pollution:

Drive less; instead bike, walk, work from home or carpool

Visit GOhio’s NOACA page to find another way to travel

Don’t idle; turn off your engine

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait a day to mow during growing season

NOACA forecasted this advisory based on predicted weather patterns in partnership with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Cleveland Division of Air Quality, the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study, the Lake County General Health District, and Ohio University.