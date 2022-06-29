CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The alert is in effect midnight Wednesday through midnight Thursday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.

Those in sensitive groups, including kids, older people and those who already have breathing problems should avoid going outside, the National Weather Service suggests.

The poor air quality is due to elevated concentrations of ground-level ozone and comes as the FOX 8 weather team predicts hot temperatures into the weekend.

