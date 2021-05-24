Air quality alert issued for much of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An air quality alert was issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday.

The advisory for ground level ozone is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

“Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this period. If you are in the sensitive groups category of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, please monitor your outdoor activity,” the National Weather Service said.

The NWS recommends driving less, waiting to refill your tank after sunset and waiting to mow your lawn.