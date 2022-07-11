(WJW) – An air quality alert is in effect through midnight Monday in Northeast Ohio.

The advisory is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Air quality levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, small children and people with breathing difficulties.

The alert is for ground-level ozone, which occurs when pollution levels have a chemical reaction to heat and sunlight.

Northeast Ohio will have plenty of that Monday. FOX 8 Weather is forecasting temperatures to hit at least 90 degrees.