(WJW) – There’s an air quality alert in effect through midnight Monday for most of Northeast Ohio.

The advisory is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Air quality levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, small children and people who have breathing problems. The alert is for ground-level ozone, which is when pollution levels have a chemical reaction to heat and sunlight, which Northeast Ohio will have plenty of Monday.

FOX 8 weather is forecasting temperatures in the 90s.