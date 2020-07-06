1  of  4
Air Quality Alert: Ground level ozone warning for portions of Northeast Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

(WJW) – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.

The warning is for ground level ozone.

Ground level ozone can hit dangerous levels when pollutants react in sunlight.

That creates the possibility for health issues for people in vulnerable groups.

That can be coughing, chest tightness or pain.

Sensitive groups are the elderly and anyone with breathing conditions.

The Air Quality Alert is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.

The best recommendation for people is to limit outdoor activity.

More details here.

