CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has extended an air quality alert for most Northeast Ohio counties as warm temperatures stick around Friday.

The alert is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties through all of Friday.

The National Weather Service recommends that sensitive groups like children, older people and individuals with breathing issues should stay indoors.

The poor air quality, which is caused by higher concentrations of ground-level ozone, comes as Northeast Ohio sees temperatures in the 80s this week.

Keep up with latest forecast here.

Looking to reduce air pollution? Here’s how:

Drive less. Walk, bike or use public transportation instead.

Don’t idle. Turn off your engine.

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn