Air quality advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service issued an air quality advisory for much of Northeast Ohio.

It’s in effect from midnight tonight to midnight Tuesday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

The air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties should limit time outdoors.

The NWS recommends driving less, not idling your car engine, waiting to refill your tank until after sunset and not mowing your lawn.

**More on the weather alert, here**

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight edt Tuesday night for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties. #clewx pic.twitter.com/LVamBffQoT — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 8, 2020