Air Quality Advisory issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio.

According to NOACA, they include Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties. The advisory will remain in effect through Monday.

Air quality levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this period.

That category includes children, the elderly and those with breathing activities. They should monitor their outdoor activity.

There are ways to help reduce air pollution. NOACA suggests driving less, don’t let car sit idle and refill your tank after sunset.

DRIVE LESS: BIKE, WALK, USE TRANSIT, WORK FROM HOME, COMBINE TRIPS

BIKE, WALK, USE TRANSIT, WORK FROM HOME, COMBINE TRIPS VISIT GOHIOCOMMUTE.COM/NOACA – FIND A SMARTER WAY TO TRAVEL!

– FIND A SMARTER WAY TO TRAVEL! DON’T IDLE – TURN OFF YOUR ENGINE

– TURN OFF YOUR ENGINE REFILL YOUR TANK AFTER SUNSET

WAIT TO MOW DURING GROWING SEASON

