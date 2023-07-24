***Related video above: How bad air quality can affect people with heart disease***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An air quality advisory has been issued across Northeast Ohio as high summer heat makes its way into the forecast this week.

The advisory affects Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties until Tuesday at midnight.

According to the NOACA, air quality levels could be considered “unhealthy” at times for sensitive groups, which include children, the elderly and people with breathing problems.

These sensitive groups should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the advisory.

In order to reduce air pollution in your area, consider:

Driving less

Turning off your engine

Refilling your tank after sunset

Waiting to mow the lawn

This comes as temperatures climb into the 90s this week, coming close to 100 degrees at times. Keep up with the latest weather conditions here.