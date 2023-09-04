***Find the latest weather forecast above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is issuing an air quality advisory across the area at midnight tonight.

The advisory will be in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties until Tuesday night at midnight.

According to the NOACA, due to ground level ozone, air quality levels will be considered “unhealthy” for sensitive groups, including the elderly, children and people with breathing problems.

Temperatures are expected to be around 90° on Tuesday.