Air Quality Advisory in place for Northeast Ohio tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Children, senior citizens and those with breathing difficulties may be more easily affected while outside tomorrow, the National Weather Service warns.

Issuing an Air Quality Advisory for Ground Level Ozone, the service says that air levels will be unhealthy for people in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

The advisory runs from midnight tonight through midnight on Saturday, and expect FOX 8 to keep you updated on all the latest weather.

