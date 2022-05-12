CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service issued an Air Quality Advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio Thursday.

It’s in effect for a second day in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties through midnight.

The advisory is for ground level ozone, which can create breathing problems.

People who are most at risk include people who are active outdoors, especially outdoor workers, people with asthma, children and older adults.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, children are at the greatest risk from exposure to ozone because their lungs are still developing and they are more likely to be active outdoors when ozone levels are high, which increases their exposure.

Ground level ozone is created by chemical reactions when pollutants emitted by cars, chemical plants, refineries and power plants have a chemical reaction in sunlight.

It’s more common on hot sunny days.

Temperatures are expected to hit 84 degrees Thursday.