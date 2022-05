CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service issued an air quality advisory for several Northeast Ohio counties on Wednesday.

It’s in effect for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit and Portage counties until midnight.

The National Weather Service said air quality levels will be unhealthy for those in sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and people with breathing difficulties.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s through the end of the week.