(WJW) – An Air Quality Advisory has been extended for most Northeast Ohio counties through Friday at midnight.

Affected counties include Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.

WJW

“Unhealthy” to “Very Unhealthy” levels of pollutants will linger. Spend a bit more time inside, especially if you suffer from any breathing difficulties.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher says this will be the final day of the advisory. She notes hazy conditions will still be around this weekend, but not enough to warrant an advisory.

WJW

Another warm day on Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Some haze around, especially in the morning.

A chance for a few afternoons spotty showers and thunderstorms. Coverage isn’t expected to be that widespread.

Rain chances increase this weekend. Multiple chances for rain and storms through Monday. Locally heavy rain and strong winds are possible.

The best chance will come in the afternoon/early eveninga. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

We’re heating up. Finally feeling like summer!