(WJW) – More than 300,000 air fryers sold at popular retail stores like Walmart, Target, and Kohls, are being recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Empower Brands is recalling two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer.

According to the alert, the plastic connector that can be used to combine two food baskets inside of the units can break during use and as a result, pose a burn hazard.

The recall applies to air fryers labeled: PowerXL Dual-Basket Air Fryer models DUAF-005 and DUAF-10.

Consumers can find a model number on the bottom of each unit or the unit’s power cord.

The recalled air fryers were sold in black or cinnamon colors between Aug. 2021 through Oct. 2023.

Recalled units should no longer be used, and consumers can receive a full refund. For more details, CLICK HERE.