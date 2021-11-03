Aide at Akron center charged with attempted rape of 9-year-old student

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An aide at Wings of Change Therapy in Akron is accused of sexually exploiting a 9-year-old student.

Isaac V. Rosler, 20, of Uniontown, is charged with one count of attempted rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition. He was book into the Summit County Jail.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it started an investigation in September after learning about a possible inappropriate relationship between Rosler and the victim.

Wings of Change, located on South Main Street, is a day care center that provides occupational therapy and physical therapy.