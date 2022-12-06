(WJW) – They’re spreading all over Instagram and Facebook — people are sharing AI-generated portraits of themselves in a variety of art styles.

It’s the latest social media trend, but how do you make them for yourself?

The Lensa app, which is available on the App Store and the Android Play Store, generates AI artwork based on your selfies and portraits, according to reports from Cosmopolitan.

There’s a seven-day free trial, but you will be charged a $29.99 annual subscription fee if you don’t cancel it at the end of the trial.

According to Cosmopolitan, the app will ask you to upload 10 to 20 photos of yourself using different angles and facial expressions. Using the “Magic Avatars” tool, the app will then generate your new and digitalized photo gallery.