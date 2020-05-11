AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season, 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The American Hockey League has canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release from the American Hockey League states:

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions. The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

The AHL’s standings – sorted by points percentage – and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season, the release states.

According to the Cleveland Monsters, any fans holding tickets to any of the seven unplayed 2019-2020 season games are able to receive a 110 percent credit toward their 2020-21 Monsters tickets, additional benefit options in the case of specific plan holders or a full refund.

“The entire Monsters organization would like to thank you for your unwavering support during these unprecedented times,” the team stated in a press release. “We look forward to seeing you back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse next season and will provide updates on the 2020-21 season as they are announced.”

For much more on the coronavirus, including here in Ohio, click here.