Agora Theatre to require concertgoers, workers to get vaccinated

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Agora Theatre in Cleveland is updating its vaccination policy for guests and staff.

Under AEG Presents’ new policy, all concertgoers and event staff must show proof of vaccination to attend all venues and festivals, including at the Agora.

For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers. pic.twitter.com/Kr47Wo81wX — The Agora (@AgoraCLE) August 12, 2021

This new policy will go into effect no later than October 1.

Until then, guests must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show date.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

For more information, read the full health policy here.